Arrest made in DUI crash near DUI checkpoint

Dec. 7—A Lodi man was arrested for felony driving under the influence Saturday after colliding with another vehicle and sending another driver to the hospital.

Lodi Police Department Sgt. Elias Ambriz said officers responded to the crash in the area of West Elm Street and Lower Sacramento Road at about 9:46 p.m.

"Both vehicles suffered major damage, and they had taken out a portion of light switches," Ambriz said.

Mason Russell, 30, was arrested for DUI. The other driver was taken to Lodi Memorial Hospital, then transferred to an area hospital for treatment. They were listed in critical condition as of Monday evening, Ambriz said.

How the two vehicles collided remains under investigation, he said.

Russell is being held at San Joaquin County Jail on $500,000 bail, according to the jail's inmate log.

According to San Joaquin County Superior Court records, Russell is facing driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury, as well as great bodily injury charges. He is expected to appear in the Lodi branch of superior court on Dec. 7 at 1:30 p.m.

Russell's arrest occurred as Lodi police officers conducted a DUI and Driver's License checkpoint on the 1100 block of West Turner Road from 7 p.m. on Dec. 4 until 2 a.m. on Dec. 5.

During that time, officers stopped 302 vehicles and cited five motorists for unlicensed driving, or driving with a suspended or revoked license, police said.