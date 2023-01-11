Arrest made during Josephine County marijuana raid

Jan. 10—The Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team said it found more than 250 marijuana plants, about 3,000 pounds of processed marijuana, five guns and $6,000 in money orders during a Monday raid north of Grants Pass.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant in the 3000 block of Leland Road west of the small community of Sunny Valley. The raid was part of an investigation into an illegal indoor marijuana grow and interstate drug trafficking, according to the Josephine County Sheriff's Office.

A Choy Saephan was arrested and lodged in the Josephine County Jail on initial charges of unlawful possession of more than eight pounds of marijuana, unlawful manufacture of marijuana, importing or exporting more than a personal amount of marijuana, unlawful possession of cannabis and unlawful delivery of marijuana. He remained in jail as of Tuesday, according to jail records.

The property where the raid occurred had multiple electrical, water and solid waste code violations that could result in civil forfeiture of the property, the sheriff's office said.

The search warrant was executed with the help of Rogue Area Drug Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations, Oregon State Police and Josephine County Code Enforcement, the sheriff's office said.