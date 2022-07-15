Arrest made in early morning fatal crash in downtown Milwaukee

A passenger is dead and the driver arrested after the car she was driving crashed into a guard rail in downtown Milwaukee early Friday.

Milwaukee police said the crash was reported at 12:19 a.m. on the 700 block of North Milwaukee Street, marking the second fatal traffic crash in the city since Monday.

The passenger is a 40-year-old woman and the driver a 48-year-old woman, police said.

The car was traveling southbound when the driver lost control and hit the guard rail, police said. No other details were immediately available.

Charges will be forwarded to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, police said.

Through Wednesday, police reported 30 crash deaths in the city so far this year. That compares to 31 as of the same date in 2021.

On Monday, a 48-year-old female pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on Milwaukee’s west side, along the 2800 block of North 35th Street. Police have not announced any arrests or a detailed description of the fleeing vehicle, saying only that it was a dark SUV.

Anyone with information about that incident is asked to contact Milwaukee police, at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers, at 414-224-Tips, or use the P3 Tips app.

