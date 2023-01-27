Arrest made in East Beckley business break-ins

Jan. 27—A woman is facing multiple felonies in connection to string of break-ins that took place at businesses in East Beckley last week.

Beckley Police Chief Dean Bailey told The Register-Herald Friday morning that Kandi Swafford was arrest and charged Thursday night for the break-ins at King Tut Drive-In, Greg Lilly Auto Sales, Mad Tats Ink, Hair Maxx and DAFL Beauty.

Bailey said Swafford also stole a vehicle from Sheridan Avenue in Beckley.

Swafford is facing six felony charges from the Beckley Police Department and another four felonies from the Raleigh County Sheriff's office.

Bailey said Swafford was still in the process of being formally charged Friday morning with all her crimes.

Once that is complete, Swafford will be held at the Southern Regional Jail.