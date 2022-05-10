Arrest made after elderly man in a wheelchair was robbed outside Nubian Square Station

A woman was arrested Monday afternoon for allegedly punching and robbing an elderly man in a wheelchair outside Nubian Square Station.

The 84-year-old victim was sitting on Washington Street around 1:30 p.m. when he was approached by 25-year-old Malina Stacy of Boston.

Stacy asked the victim to give her money. After the victim declined, saying he didn’t have any, she punched him in the face and grabbed money out of his pockets.

She then ran into Nubian Square Station and hopped on an MBTA bus. Concerned bystanders alerted Transit Police of what had happened.

Officers quickly boarded the bus Stacy was on and placed her under arrest. She is charged with unarmed robbery and assault and battery on an elderly person.

She will be arraigned in court on Tuesday afternoon.

Transit Police Officers were also able to recover the victim’s money.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

