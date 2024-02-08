Arrest made in Elkhart bank robbery

Feb. 7—ELKHART — On Tuesday morning Elkhart Police Department officers arrested a male suspect within minutes of a bank robbery at 1st Source Bank, 131 E. Franklin St.

Markeese Dashon Hunter, 31, was booked into the Elkhart County Jail on a preliminary charge of Robbery, a Level 5 Felony, according to an EPD news release. On Wednesday, an Elkhart County magistrate found probable cause for his arrest and set bond at $100,000.

At approximately 9:06 a.m., the Elkhart City 911 Communications Center received notification of a robbery in progress at the 1st Source Bank. The caller reported that an unknown male suspect entered the bank and, while inside, presented a note demanding money. The employee complied, and the suspect then left the building.

EPD officers dispatched and detained an adult male matching the suspect's description in the 100 block of East Franklin St. at approximately 9:12 a.m. He was arrested and taken into custody without further incident. Officers found the money allegedly taken during the robbery on the suspect's person, the release added.

This case has been forwarded to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office for review of formal criminal charges.