Arrest made in Elkhart shooting

Oct. 28—ELKHART — Elkhart police have arrested one person in connection with a shooting Thursday afternoon in the Carriage House Apartments complex.

At approximately 1:06 p.m., dispatch received a shots fired call in the 1000 block area of Portage Lane, an Elkhart Police Department news release stated, and officers were dispatched to the scene.

"While investigating, an adult male presented at Elkhart General Hospital with a gunshot wound, and indicated he had been shot in this area," the release stated. "Injuries are believed to be non life-threatening."

A suspect was apprehended in the 1000 block of Bontrager Avenue, and detained in connection with this shooting. He was then arrested and transported to the Elkhart County Jail on preliminary suspicion of criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call EPD at 574-295-7070 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.