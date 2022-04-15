Arrest made after family assaulted, man stabbed, home vandalized in Barstow

Barstow Police officials reported that a woman and teenager were arrested for their suspected involvement in assaulting two people and vandalizing their home.

Barstow Police officials reported that a woman and teenager were arrested for their suspected involvement in assaulting two people and vandalizing their home.

Deveona Denise Taylor, 32, of Barstow was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism, according to the Barstow Police Department.

Taylor remained at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday, with bail set at $75,000. She is scheduled to appear Thursday in Victorville Superior Court, booking records show.

A 16-year-old was also arrested and booked at the BPD for vandalism. Officers issued him a citation at the police department and released him to his legal guardian.

Barstow police reported that about 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday,

officers responded to a physical disturbance involving multiple subjects in the 900 block of Navajo Street.

The area is located east of Barstow Road, north of Interstate 15 and near Cameron Elementary School.

During the investigation, police discovered that Taylor arrived at the residence with a wooden stick and swung it at multiple family members who retreated into a garage.

Taylor and several other subjects, who were not identified, followed the family inside, where Taylor struck a 34-year-old woman multiple times causing injury.

During that time, the 16-year-old broke out several windows to the victim’s residence and caused damage to the garage door.

Officers learned that during the incident, a 21-year-old man was stabbed. Barstow Fire Protection District paramedics treated the victim at the scene.

Medical personnel later transported the stabbing victim by helicopter to Loma Linda University Medical Center for further treatment.

Barstow Police detectives arrived on the scene to assume the investigation. Taylor and the teen were arrested and booked.

Detectives are continuing the investigation and are attempting to identify the person who stabbed the victim during the altercation.

Barstow Police officials did reveal if the family, teen and Taylor were known to each other.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked by authorities to contact Detective Andrew Hollister at 760- 255-5160 or the Barstow Police Department at 760-256-2211.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may also report criminal activity by calling the WE-Tip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME or by visiting their website at www.wetip.com.

