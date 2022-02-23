Arrest made in fatal 2021 shooting of girl, 9, as she played in Mpls. backyard

A 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after being charged with fatally shot a 9-year-old girl last spring in north Minneapolis as she was jumping on a trampoline in a friend's backyard.

Trinity Ottoson-Smith's killing was one of several involving young victims hit by unintended gunfire last year on the North Side and the first case to result in an arrest.

D'Pree Shareef Robinson, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Minneapolis by state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) agents and booked into the Hennepin County jail on probable cause second-degree murder.

A criminal complaint was filed Tuesday and then sealed from public view by a judge while law enforcement pursued Robinson's arrest.

Trinity was jumping on a trampoline was in a backyard in the 2200 block of N. Ilion Avenue on May 15, 2021, when she was shot. She died 12 days later at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.

Investigators believe the girl was an unintended target of a gang-related drive-by shooting. BCA agents took Robinson into custody about noon at his home without incident.

"Families deserve to know who did this to their children." BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said in a statement announcing the arrest. "We have worked diligently to achieve justice for Trinity and her family. This is the first step toward achieving that justice."

Robinson is expected to make his first appearance in District Court this week once the complaint is unsealed.

Minneapolis saw at least five instances of children 10 years old and younger being hit last spring and summer by gunfire on the North Side. Wednesday's arrest marks the first apprehension in any of the shootings, police said.

Ladavionne Garrett Jr., was 10 years old when he was shot April 30 while riding in a vehicle with his parents in the 3400 block of N. Morgan Avenue. A bullet pierced the trunk and struck Ladavionne, officials said. The youngster survived and continues in his recovery.

Aniya Allen, 6, died May 19, two days after being shot while riding in her mother's car. The two had just left a McDonald's and were driving through the intersection at N. 36th and Penn avenues when a gun battle broke out and Aniya was shot. Aniya was the granddaughter of longtime anti-violence activist K.G. Wilson.

A record $180,000 reward was offered for information leading to any arrests in the three children's shootings.