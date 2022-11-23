Arrest made in fatal crash

Nov. 23—A Meridian man is facing felony charges after a vehicle wreck left one person dead.

Meridian Police Department Sgt. Heather Luebbers said officers with MPD's Criminal Investigation Division arrested 48-year-old Curtis Ferguson on Tuesday and charged him with DUI manslaughter.

The charges stem from a Nov. 3 wreck in the 5700 block of 20th Street Extension in which Ferguson allegedly struck another vehicle. The occupant of that vehicle, Dawanda Corey, was killed on impact, Luebbers said.

Bond for Ferguson was set at $500,000.