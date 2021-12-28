Arrest made in fatal Fresno shooting. Suspect had a gun during capture, police say

Police have arrested a man they believe responsible for a shooting death at a Fresno gas station in March.

Eleuterio Flores was taken into custody on Monday by members of the Fresno Police Department’s Street Violence Bureau Tactical Team and M.A.G.E.C unit, police said Tuesday.

Officers had been looking for the 18-year-old homicide suspect, a known gang member, since August. He was considered armed and dangerous.

Before being taken info custody, Flores attempted to run and discarded a gun, police said in a news release.

Along with a murder charge in the death of Cerda, Flores was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, police said.

Cerda was shot and killed March 20 in an altercation at a Valero gas station at East Shields and North Maple avenues.

At the time, police said he was with friends and pumping gas when the altercation began. Someone in a white pickup truck shot and struck Cerda several times. His friends tried to take him to the hospital before finding an ambulance.

He died at Community Regional Medical Center.