UPDATE: Arrest made in fatal hit and run crash

Dec. 6—UPDATE: 1:53 p.m., Wednesday: Arrest made in fatal hit and run crash

An arrest has been made in Tuesday's fatal hit and run crash at U.S. 41 and Gilchrist Drive.

Cedrick T. Rosette, 22, of Terre Haute, has been arrested and faces a charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a level 4 felony.

The Indiana State Police Putnamville Post, with the assistance of the public, was able to locate the suspected vehicle involved in the crash.

The investigation revealed that Rosette was operating the vehicle that struck Gary B. Clark during the evening hours, resulting in Clark's death.

Rosette was taken into custody and transported to the Vigo County Jail. He is being held without bond.

UPDATE, 11:30 a.m., Wednesday:

Authorities have identified the pedestrian who was killed in Tuesday night's hit-and-run accident at U.S. 41 and Gilchrist Drive.

The individual has been identified as Gary B. Clark, 78, of Terre Haute, who was attempting to cross U.S. 41 at Gilchrist Drive. Clark was struck by a red or maroon Dodge Avenger which then left the scene.

As a result of the crash, Clark sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Vigo County Coroner's Office.

The investigation continues.

Original story, 8:52 p.m. Tuesday:

Troopers from the Indiana State Police Putnamville post are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday on northbound U.S. 41 at Gilchrist Drive.

The hit-and-run collision involved a car and a pedestrian. ISP is asking for assistance in locating the suspect car, a red or maroon Dodge Avenger with heavy front end damage to the passenger side — especially to the bumper area, according to a statement from Sgt. Matt Ames, the post's public information officer.

Anyone with information can call 911 or ISP at 800-225-8576 and ask to speak with the investigating troopers, Sgt. Kris Fitzgerald or Trooper Daniel Organ.

ISP, the Vigo County Sheriff's Office, Honey Creek firefighters and others remained on scene late Tuesday.