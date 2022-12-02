Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run crash in Fort Pierce; 18-year-old remains critically hurt

FORT PIERCE — Police on Friday arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with a hit-and-run crash that fatally injured a woman and critically injured a man, according to Fort Pierce police.

Marcos Gonzalez-salinas, of Fort Pierce, was arrested on charges including vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, leaving the scene of a crash resulting in great bodily injury, driving while license suspended resulting in great bodily injury, and possession of methamphetamine, police stated.

Gonzalez-salinas was apprehended in connection with a Nov. 22 crash at Boston Avenue and South 13th Street that killed 19-year-old Loocyka Da Sooina, of Fort Pierce.

Da Sooina and an 18-year-old man in the vehicle were taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce. Da Sooina died shortly after being taken to the hospital, while the 18-year-old man in the vehicle remains in critical condition, according to April Lee, police spokesperson. An infant in the vehicle did not sustain serious injuries.

Police have said a white Toyota sport utility vehicle was westbound on Boston Avenue approaching South 13th Street as a Kia sedan traveled south on South 13th Street.

“The white SUV failed to yield to the right of way and crashed into the Kia sedan,” police stated.

Lt. James Gagliano on Friday said video surveillance and information from the community helped in making the case against Gonzales-salinas, but declined to go into more specifics.

An arrest affidavit or other records detailing evidence police gathered against Gonzales-salinas were not available.

What, if any, relationship between Da Sooina, the 18-year-old man and the infant in the vehicle was not immediately clear.

Those with information are asked to contact Officer Shane Stokes at 772-302-4764 or sstokes@fppd.org. Information also can be given to Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.

