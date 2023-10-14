A man was arrested Saturday morning in connection with a fatal assault in Over-the-Rhine last week.

Lavontez Davis, 24, is charged with murder in the death of Jason McKinnon.

Police say McKinnon was assaulted on Oct. 4 and died four days later on Sunday. Police records show the assault involved asphyxiation or choking. A woman was also assaulted in the incident records show.

The Enquirer requested further documents about the assault on Monday, but that request has not yet been filled. There have been several discussions on social media about the incident.

Davis was aggravated robbery this year and felonious assault in 2021, but in both cases the charges were dismissed.

Davis is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center awaiting trial.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Jason McKinnon death: Arrest made in fatal Over-the-Rhine assault