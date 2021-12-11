Arrest is made in fatal Pasadena crash that had left jogger's husband searching for answers

Gregory Yee
·2 min read

A Pasadena man was arrested early Friday and is facing criminal charges in connection with a crash that left a jogger dead late last month.

Austin Wong, 20, was taken into custody at his home without incident and booked into the Pasadena jail on suspicion of felony vehicular manslaughter, according to the Pasadena Police Department. The case will be presented to the L.A. County district attorney's office.

The investigation began when officers and firefighters were called at 11:19 a.m. the day after Thanksgiving to the intersection of Allen Avenue and San Pasqual Street, police said.

They found a woman, later identified as 33-year-old Yang Yang Liu, who'd been hit by the driver of a 2007 BMW, police said. Authorities did not identify Wong as the driver until Friday.

An ambulance was called, but Liu suffered significant head trauma and was declared dead at the scene, authorities said.

Investigators learned she had set off at 11 a.m. for a jog on a route she'd taken many times before. It usually took about 30 minutes to complete, so when she hadn't returned home after an hour, her husband, 35-year-old Joseph Wirija, tried texting her.

Hours passed. He tried calling Liu several times with no answer until eventually a police officer picked up her phone.

They delivered the news to him that evening.

The investigation revealed that Liu was jogging east on the southern sidewalk of San Pasqual Street approaching Allen Avenue, police said. She was hit by Wong's BMW as she crossed the intersection in the southern crosswalk.

Crash investigators determined Wong ran a stop sign and was driving faster than the 30-mph limit at a speed that was "grossly negligent" for road conditions, police said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nashville braces for severe weather outlook

    Nashville faces an enhanced risk of severe weather tonight.Strong tornadoes, damaging wind, and hail are possible from 10pm until 9am.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: Meteorologists say there is still uncertainty about the timing and strength of the storm, but are urging residents in and around Nashville to remain vigilant overnight."Some of these storms could be pretty intense," National Weather Service mete

  • Nashville weather radar: Track storms, tornado warnings across middle Tennessee

    Middle Tennessee is expected to be hit by storms starting Friday night through Saturday morning, the forecast shows.

  • Neil Young, Crazy Horse assemble in 'Barn,' tackle mountain of problems on 'positive' album

    On the new album, "Barn," from Neil Young and Crazy Horse, Young makes known his concerns about political divisiveness, climate change and COVID-19.

  • Soaring Demand Driving Microchip Sales: 4 Solid Stocks to Buy

    Growing demand for microchips amid supply crunch has been helping companies like NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Microchip Technology (MCHP), ON Semiconductor (ON) and STMicroelectronics (STM).

  • Man Says He Went Viral After Quitting Job And Asking Popular Social Media Star If He Could Work For Him

    “My dream has always been to be in the entertainment business or to be an influencer,” says Austin. The 22-year-old says some of his favorite social media influencers are brothers Logan and Jake Paul, so when he heard that Jake was going to be in a boxing match 12 hours from where he lives, Austin says he left his job and drove to meet him. “My intention was to meet up with Jake Paul, and I wanted to ask him for an opportunity, internship, a job,” Austin says. “I am a welder. I was making over $100,000 a year, but it wasn’t my dream. I was willing to quit my job and do whatever it takes.” See what happened when he got to the boxing match and met Logan – a viral video that has been viewed nearly 15 million times -- in the video above. Plus, hear what Austin’s mom and stepdad say about his behavior. On Friday’s episode of Dr. Phil, "How Far is 'Too Far?'" see what happens when Austin meets with two other well-known social media influencers. What do they say about his talent? Check local listings to see where you can watch. WATCH: Watch Dr. Phil’s Dance Video With Social Media Star ToTouchAnEmu TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Are you involved in a story making headlines?

  • Caldor Fire suspects: Son converted firearm into a machine gun, district attorney says

    One of the men charged with starting the Caldor Fire is charged with converting a firearm into a machine gun, according to a filed criminal complaint.

  • This fruitcake recipe will change your mind about fruitcake forever

    For generations, fruitcake has been the butt of many holiday jokes: likened to a less tasty doorstop, given as a gift to someone you actually hate, etc. The concept of fruitcake reappears in sarcastic holiday conversations year after year. It’s loathed, but it doesn’t have to be. I never actually knew anyone my age that ever ate fruitcake, largely due to its negative reputation in TV and movies across the decades. This quote from the late, great, Aunt Edna from National Lampoon’s Vacation pretty

  • Ex-officer acquitted of lying about arrest of Black man

    A former San Diego-area police officer who pushed a Black man during an arrest last year was acquitted Friday of lying on his report about the incident, which was captured on video and sparked widespread looting and arson amid nationwide racial unrest. Dages, 30, dropped his head to his chest in relief after the verdict was read. Defense attorney Jeremiah J. Sullivan III criticized San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan for prosecuting the case. “The integrity of our criminal justice system depends on police officers filing truthful police reports, and our thorough review of the facts and evidence led us to bring the charge and present the case to the jury," she said.

  • 'Anchorman' director recalls 'near accident' with Will Ferrell in which he hanged himself: 'It was really scary'

    Adam McKay told The Hollywood Reporter that in a bit for the "Anchorman" sequel a rope Ferrell had around his neck had actual tension.

  • Russia urges NATO to break promise to Ukraine as part of security package

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia demanded on Friday that NATO rescind a 2008 commitment to Ukraine and Georgia that they would one day become members and said the alliance should promise not to deploy weapons in countries bordering Russia that could threaten its security. The demands were spelt out by the Russian foreign ministry in its fullest statement yet on the security guarantees that President Vladimir Putin says he wants to obtain from the United States and its allies. They included proposals on establishing a regular defence dialogue and avoiding near-misses between military planes and warships that could form the basis of discussion with Washington following a two-hour video call this week between Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden.

  • Padma Lakshmi on the Media Attention Surrounding the Identity of Her Baby's Father: 'Mortifying'

    "At that time, it was splashed all over the newspapers and it was mortifying," Padma Lakshmi said of the identity of her baby's father on a new episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom

  • Plane diverted after unruly passenger assaults flight crew, air marshal

    A Delta plane headed to Los Angeles from Washington, D.C., was diverted to Oklahoma City Thursday night after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant and an air marshal.

  • Josh Duggar's Sister Jana Is Charged With Endangering Welfare of a Minor

    The Duggar family is facing more legal drama after Jana Duggar, the eldest daughter in the 19 Kids and Counting clan, is charged with endangering the welfare of a minor in Arkansas.

  • Man Who Vanished Eight Years Ago Finally Found Five Feet Underground

    Bridgeport Police DepartmentThe remains of a Connecticut man were discovered buried five feet under a garage more than eight years after he vanished, and now the local landlord who led detectives to his body faces murder charges.Bridgeport police said on Thursday that “strong evidence” suggests the two men arrested in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Aryndel Castro had beaten and choked him to death on the night of Sept. 22, 2013. After murdering Castro, Shawn Gibson, 45, and Terrance B

  • Former sergeant testifies that he removed ammo from gun in Kim Potter's holster because of concerns she might harm herself after shooting Daunte Wright

    Body-camera footage played in court shows Potter saying, "Just let me kill myself," after she fatally shot Daunte Wright at a traffic stop.

  • Black Lives Matter stands with Jussie Smollett after verdict, but Don Lemon does not

    Black Lives Matter and CNN anchor Don Lemon had differing opinions on the Jussie Smollett verdict, while conservatives skewered the actor's case.

  • ‘The Way She Was Stalling’: Woman Falsely Accuses Black Man of Stealing Her Phone Until It Rings In Her Purse, Thanks to a Store Clerk

    A now-viral video of a woman accusing a Black man of stealing her phone only for it to be in her purse has outraged critics […]

  • Scott Peterson's Sister Speaks Out After He's Resentenced to Life in Prison

    Find out what Scott Peterson's sister, Anne Bird, said in response to his resentencing for the murders of his wife Laci Peterson and their unborn son, Conner.

  • Delta plane diverted mid-flight after air marshal, flight attendant assaulted

    A Los Angeles-bound flight from Washington, D.C. was diverted to Oklahoma City after a"combative passenger" assaulted a flight attendant and an air marshal aboard the plane Thursday evening, local police said.Why it matters: Airlines are dealing with a surge in unruly passengers, with the Federal Aviation Administration confirming over 5,500 cases this year. Most involved mask-related incidents.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeVi

  • Teens find abandoned, barely-clothed baby outside Tennessee apartment complex, cops say

    Two teen girls were playing outside when they noticed the nearly-naked child on the ground, officials said.