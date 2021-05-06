Arrest made in fatal Schenectady hit-and-run; Victim identified

May 6—Shares0FacebookTweetEmail

SCHENECTADY — A city man has been arrested and charged, accused in Tuesday morning's fatal hit and run, records show.

The victim in the case was also identified as Carolyn Lord, 61, of Schenectady.

The man charged is identified in court filings as Roddy T. Delagrandeanse, 23, of Broadway, Schenectady.

Delagrandeanse faces one count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting resulting in death, a felony. He was charged Wednesday, according to records.

He is accused of driving a gray 2003 Chevrolet Malibu in the area of 388 Broadway at around 1:41 a.m. and striking Lord, resulting in her death, according to police allegations filed in court.

Delagrandeanse "knew or had reason to know" that someone had been injured by a motor vehicle he operated, then failed to stop or notify police, according to the police allegations.

An attorney for Delagrandeanse could not be immediately reached for comment.

Delagrandeanse was arraigned and ordered held on $20,000 bail. He remained held Thursday morning.

