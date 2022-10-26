Arrest made in fatal shooting of a 62-year-old Orange County woman

After searching for almost two months, deputies have arrested the man they believe shot Loleta Young to death Aug. 27 near the Holden Heights neighborhood.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tasmine Boatwright, 29, on Tuesday on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Investigators said Boatwright got into an argument with Young before Young asked to use a neighbor’s cellphone to call a relative.

The neighbor gave Young the phone, turned around, heard two gunshots and she was dead, records said.

Witnesses said they saw a man running away from the shooting scene, wearing all black and a ski mask.

Two black T-shirts and a dark gray ski mask were found at the scene, which were tested for DNA that matched that of Boatwright, investigators said.

After reviewing multiple surveillance cameras along South Orange Blossom Trail, detectives said they were able to identify Boatwright, who goes by the nickname “Taz.”

Deputies said that Boatwright was on federal probation for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon at the time of the shooting.

Boatwright is now being charged with second-degree murder in Young’s death.

