Arrest made in fatal shooting of Fresno man found in car. Suspect was at a hotel

The man detectives identified as suspected of homicide in a fatal shooting was arrested over the weekend, Fresno police said Monday.

Officers found Joshua Mata, 46, at a hotel Saturday and arrested him on suspicion of murder and illegal gun possession, police said in a news release.

Police said last week Mata was responsible for the shooting death of Oscar Martinez, 62, who was found on Sept. 19 inside a car at Liberty and Recreation avenues.

Martinez died a week later at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, police said.

Detectives said they began treating the shooting as a homicide investigation immediately, because Martinez was shot in the head and at high risk of dying.

Police said the men were in an argument before the violence. They did not say what caused the argument, but said the two men were somehow connected by a woman at the home.

Mata was being held at Fresno County Jail without bail, according to jail records.

Though an arrest was made, police asked anyone with information to call 559-621-7000.

Anyone calling with information can remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.