Arrest made in fatal shooting of Jacqueline Avant in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Beverly Hills police made an arrest in the fatal shooting of Jacqueline Avant, wife of the music executive known as the "Godfather of Black Music."

Authorities are expected to announce details on an arrest in the case during a press conference Thursday, a source with direct knowledge of the investigation told NBC News.

Jacqueline Avant, 81, was shot and killed early Wednesday morning at the Beverly Hills home she shared with husband Clarence Avant. Police said they responded to calls about a shooting at about 2:23 a.m., where paramedics rushed her to the hospital but she did not survive.

It is unclear whether Clarence Avant was home.

Authorities did not mention a motive during a press conference Wednesday, noting that investigators were pursuing all possible leads in the case. Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook was not able to say definitively whether it was a robbery attempt on the Avant's home.

"A lot of times people think of home invasion when it comes to robbing or burglarizing a residence," Stainbrook said. "And so obviously someone went into the home. We just don't know what for, what the purpose was or the motive was behind it."

This is a breaking story, please check back for updates.

Andrew Blankstein reported from Los Angeles. Doha Madani reported from New York City.