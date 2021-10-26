Arrest made in fatal shooting of local man

Oct. 26—GREENSBORO — A man from Burlington was arrested Monday and charged in the fatal shooting of a High Point man at a hotel in Greensboro earlier this month.

Preston Earl Love, 33, is accused of killing Djimon Antonio Lucas, 23, the Greensboro Police Department said. Lucas was shot early in the morning Oct. 4 at the Extended Stay America at 4317 Big Tree Way, which is near the intersection of Interstate 40 and Wendover Avenue. Lucas died of his injuries after being taken to a local hospital.

Love is charged with first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharge of a firearm into occupied property, discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling and prohibited possession of a firearm by a felon.

Love was arrested in Caswell County on unrelated charges, according to Greensboro police.

Greensboro police spokesman Ronald Glenn said the shooting wasn't random. Glenn told The High Point Enterprise that Greensboro police aren't releasing the motive for the shooting.

Police also did not release any information about what led investigators to Love.

pjohnson@hpenews.com — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul