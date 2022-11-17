Arrest made in fatal shooting of man found near downtown St. Paul loading dock

A 32-year-old Oakdale man is under arrest in connection to the fatal shooting of a man in downtown St. Paul this week, the police department announced Thursday.

Officers and paramedics who responded to a 911 report about 2:05 a.m. Sunday found Deondrae R. Atkins, 33, deceased near a loading dock in the 200 block of West Ninth Street. The St. Paul man had an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body.

Police arrested a suspect in the case in Oakdale on Wednesday afternoon.

The police department previously said the circumstances of Atkins’ killing are under investigation and they didn’t provide an update Thursday.

