Arrest made in fatal shooting of man in Spanaway neighborhood

An arrest has been made in the shooting of a man who was found dead outside a Spanaway home, according to court documents.

At about 12:56 a.m. on July 5, deputies responded to a call of a shooting in the 1800 block of 187th Street Court East.

When deputies arrived, they found a man, about 30 years old, dead from four gunshot wounds in the street.

According to detectives, the victim was shot after he maced the shooter’s younger brother.

On July 7, the suspect, Tameron Nelson Rodriguez, turned himself in. The gun was not recovered.

According to court documents, Rodriguez was charged Monday with second-degree murder.



