Arrest made in fatal shooting outside Fayetteville bar Saturday

An arrest was made Monday afternoon in a fatal shooting early Saturday outside of a north Fayetteville sports bar.

Laquan "Polo" Demar Whitted, 43, of Blake Street, is charged with murder in the death of Mark Daniel Millwood, 49.

Millwood was gunned down outside Izzy's Sports Bar on Andrews Road shortly about 2 a.m. Saturday.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, Whitted was arrested by U.S. Marshals at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Wall Street.

He is being held without bail in the Cumberland County jail.

Millwood is one of two people shot to death in the city over the weekend.

Less than 24 hours later, Malik Singletary, 21, was killed in the 300 block of Stuart Avenue shortly after midnight Sunday.

An arrest has yet to be made in Singletary's killing.

