Arrest made in fatal shooting in Seabrook burglary

A 17-year-old has been arrested after a juvenile was shot and killed during an interrupted burglary in Seabrook on Friday, police said.

According to police, David Singleton and the unnamed juvenile from Burton were attempting to burglarize a Vidalia Road residence when they were interrupted by the homeowner.

Someone fired a gun at the homeowner upon the confrontation, police said. At least one of the bullets fired injured the unnamed juvenile, who was found unresponsive in the residence by deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Singleton fled the scene, police said, only to be found at his own residence in Seabrook. Singleton was arrested after an hour inside his home, police said.

Singleton has been arrested and charged with first-degree burglary .

An autopsy for the juvenile is awaiting scheduling at Medical University of South Carolina.

Anyone who has information on the Seabrook incident is encouraged to contact Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.

This story may update when more information is available.