Arrest made in fatal shooting of St. Paul man returning home from work

Police have arrested a 20-year-old in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old as he was returning home from work in St. Paul’s North End last week.

Alex Becker “was robbed and shot outside his home only a few feet from his door and his mother,” his aunt previously wrote on a fundraising website.

A 911 caller reported shots fired and officers responded on Dec. 27 just before midnight. They located Becker in an alley in the 500 block of West Lawson Avenue and he died at the scene, police said Dec. 28.

Officers made the arrest of the 20-year-old on Tuesday in Minneapolis. He was booked into the Ramsey County jail on suspicion of murder.

Police didn’t say Wednesday whether they are looking for other suspects or what led to Tuesday’s arrest. The investigation is ongoing, according to a police spokesman.

Related Articles