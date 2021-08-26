Arrest made in fatal shooting of teen in eastern Huntsville

Aug. 26—HUNTSVILLE — Police have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting a teenager in a drive-by shooting on MLK Blvd. Tuesday evening.

Officers with the Huntsville Police Department confirmed that Tiezevion Lozaro Matthews, 18, of Huntsville was arrested early Thursday morning with assistance from the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force.

Police say that Matthews was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Walker County Jail. He is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.

The initial investigation indicates that the victim — later identified as a 16-year-old Huntsville High School student — was a passenger in a vehicle traveling in the area of MLK Blvd. and Thomason Street at approximately 7:13 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say that the suspect — identified as Matthews — fired numerous rounds into the vehicle, with at least one of the rounds striking the victim. The driver of the victim's vehicle then drove to the area of Eastham Thomason Park and called the police.

Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to the area and located the 16-year-old juvenile victim who had been shot. They then immediately began administering first aid, until emergency medical personnel arrived.

The victim was transported to Huntsville Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officers say that the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call the Huntsville Police Department or Crimestoppers at (936) 294-9494.