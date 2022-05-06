Arrest made in fatal stabbing of Lowell man

An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Lowell man.

44-year-old Jose Mercado-Caraballo is charged with murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Just before 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, Lowell Police responded to an apartment building on Merrimack Street for a stabbing. On arrival, they found 43-year-old Claude Seraphin unconscious, suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Seraphin was transported to Lowell General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A preliminary investigation shows Mercado-Caraballo and Seraphin allegedly had a confrontation in Serphin’s apartment this morning. The two men had been living at the rooming house in separate apartments, according to a release from the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

The confrontation took a violent turn when Mercado-Caraballo allegedly stabbed the victim.

After his arrest, the suspect became combative with officers at the Lowell Police Department. Additional charges are expected to be filed as a result of this.

Mercado-Caraballo has been transported to a local hospital and is being held pending arraignment in Lowell District Court.

