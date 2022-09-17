Arrest made after fatal Tacoma shooting on Thursday

A suspect has been arrested after fatally shooting a man in Tacoma on Thursday, the Tacoma Police Department announced Friday.

According to police, officers were called to a shooting in the 1500 block of St. Paul Avenue at 10:25 a.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, they found an unresponsive 42-year-old man outside of a car and immediately began lifesaving measures.

The man was transported to an area hospital, where he died.

Detectives established probable cause to arrest a 42-year-old suspect, and on Friday, officers saw them driving in Tacoma. Officers tried to pull the car over on southbound Interstate 5 at Portland Avenue, but the driver did not stop and a pursuit ensued.

The driver abandoned the car in the 5900 block of North 26th Street and ran away. They were arrested after a short pursuit and booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

