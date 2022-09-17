Arrest made after fatal Tacoma shooting on Thursday
A suspect has been arrested after fatally shooting a man in Tacoma on Thursday, the Tacoma Police Department announced Friday.
According to police, officers were called to a shooting in the 1500 block of St. Paul Avenue at 10:25 a.m. Thursday.
When they arrived, they found an unresponsive 42-year-old man outside of a car and immediately began lifesaving measures.
The man was transported to an area hospital, where he died.
Detectives established probable cause to arrest a 42-year-old suspect, and on Friday, officers saw them driving in Tacoma. Officers tried to pull the car over on southbound Interstate 5 at Portland Avenue, but the driver did not stop and a pursuit ensued.
The driver abandoned the car in the 5900 block of North 26th Street and ran away. They were arrested after a short pursuit and booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.
More news from KIRO 7
Delaware couple accused of child abuse and torture facing 646 charges
‘Eco blocks’ on Seattle streets are thwarting more than homeless encampments
Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com