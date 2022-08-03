Arrest made in fatal Tampa apartment shooting, Sherriff’s Office says

TAMPA — U.S. marshals arrested a man Hillsborough deputies believe is connected to a shooting at an apartment complex in July that left one man dead.

Darren Day, 25, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Lee County Tuesday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a media release. He faces a first-degree murder charge.

Around 3:30 p.m. on July 22, the Sheriff’s Office received a call about an adult male who was shot in the parking lot of the IQ Apartments, 12708 Bruce B Downs Boulevard, in Tampa. The man, who the Sheriff’s Office has not named, died at a local hospital.

At the time, deputies said they “learned the suspects had driven away from the scene.” In an earlier release, the Sheriff’s Office said the shooting did not appear to be random and they believed that the man who was killed and the assailants knew each other. The Sheriff’s Office has not announced any other arrests in the case.

The investigation is still active, the Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the website for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Day currently is being held in a Lee County jail. His bond has not yet been set.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.