Arrest made in fatal Turlock hit-and-run after months-long investigation by police

An arrest was made on Tuesday in a fatal November hit-and-run that happened in Turlock, police announced.

Jose Gutierrez-Cruz was arrested near the intersection of Fulkerth and Tully roads during an investigation done by Turlock Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team.

Gutierrez-Cruz is suspected of driving a light-colored Hummer H2 that struck and killed a pedestrian, 33-year-old Shane Hurst, on the 3100 block of West Christoffersen Parkway on Nov. 6. Hurst was walking his bicycle on his way home when the collision occurred, according to a TPD press release.

Hurst was found unresponsive in the center median of the road with severe head trauma and was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A warrant was obtained for Gutierrez-Cruz’s arrest based on interviews and forensic evidence collected throughout MAIT’s investigation, spearheaded by Officer Mike Simbalenko, says a statement released Tuesday.

Gutierrez-Cruz was arrested without incident during a traffic stop after Simbalenko identified a vehicle being driven by him. The vehicle was not the Hummer H2 suspected of being involved in Hurst’s hit-and-run.

“This decisive apprehension is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our officers to ensure the safety and well-being of our community,” reads TPD’s statement.

Gutierrez-Cruz was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and destroying/concealing evidence. TPD did not elaborate Wednesday on the latter charge. His bail was set at $50,000.

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the community for their unwavering support throughout this investigation. We understand that this incident has deeply impacted both the victims’ family and our community as a whole,” the statement reads. “The Turlock Police Department remains committed to maintaining the safety and well-being of our residents, and we will continue working diligently to ensure justice is served.”