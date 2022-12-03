Arrest made in Fayette murder

Dec. 3—An arrest has been made in a Nov. 21 shooting in Fayette County.

Sheriff Mike Fridley of the Fayette County Sheriff's Department released an update Friday night on the shooting at the Mountainair Mobile Home Park in Glen Jean in which one man was killed.

"Warrants were obtained (Friday) morning for the suspect in the incident," Fridley wrote in a press release. "Officers with the U.S. Marshal's C.U.F.F.E.D. Task Force, along with Fayette County Sheriff's Deputies, executed the warrant late this afternoon.

"Kayce R. Simms, 20, of Mount Hope, was taken into custody without incident," Fridley reported. "He is charged with the felony offense of first degree murder of Ashtin Owens."

Just before 9 p.m. on Nov. 21, Fayette deputies received notice of a male victim who had been shot in the abdomen inside a trailer at the Glen Jean mobile home park. The victim, identified as Ashtin Owens, 37, of Scarbro, died as a result of his injuries, according to Fridley.

Simms was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await further court proceedings.