Arrest made in Fayetteville domestic violence slaying

Police vehicles and crime scene tape surround a home on Ryan Street where a woman was shot and killed Monday in a domestic disturbance.

A Fayetteville man is charged in the domestic violence-related shooting death of a woman Monday at a home off South Reilly Road.

Roland Wayne Smith, 49, was booked into the Cumberland County jail about 9 p.m. on a charge of first-degree murder in the killing of Mercedes Rosa Sterling, 41, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Smith stands accused of killing Sterling at the home they shared in the 7100 block of Ryan Street about 3:14 p.m. on Monday.

Three children who were home at the time of the slaying were uninjured, police said.

Smith was still on scene when officers arrived, an official said.

