Arrest made following bank robbery in Bixby
One person has been arrested after a bank was robbed in Bixby.
It happened Friday morning at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union near 131st and Memorial.
A witness called police as the robbery was happening. When officers arrived, witnesses said the suspect had just left.
Bixby police set up a perimeter and arrested the suspect nearby. The suspect, who has not yet been identified, had a weapon and large amounts of cash.
No one was hurt.
Bixby police will work with the FBI during the investigation.
This is a developing story.
RELATED>>>Tulsa woman arrested for kidnapping, bank robbery