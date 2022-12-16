Arrest made following bank robbery in Bixby

One person has been arrested after a bank was robbed in Bixby.

It happened Friday morning at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union near 131st and Memorial.

A witness called police as the robbery was happening. When officers arrived, witnesses said the suspect had just left.

Bixby police set up a perimeter and arrested the suspect nearby. The suspect, who has not yet been identified, had a weapon and large amounts of cash.

No one was hurt.

Bixby police will work with the FBI during the investigation.

This is a developing story.

RELATED>>>Tulsa woman arrested for kidnapping, bank robbery







