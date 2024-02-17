Arrest made following Dunn Avenue shooting

Feb. 16—CHEYENNE — Eighteen-year-old Leandro Dominguez was arrested Friday morning following a shooting in Cheyenne on Thursday where one man died and he and another man sustained injuries.

He is being held on three counts of aggravated assault and one count of attempted murder.

According to the Cheyenne Police Department, James Gulley, 24, and his girlfriend, Danielle Krix, 31, were sitting in a white passenger vehicle parked on Second Avenue, west of the 3300 block of Dunn Avenue.

Dominguez and his brother, Mauricio Dominguez Jr., 22, pulled up next to Gulley and Krix in a red pickup truck.

Mauricio exited the passenger side of the car with a large pipe wrench and approached the other vehicle in a threatening manner, according to a CPD news release. Gulley simultaneously exited the driver's side of his car, pulled out a firearm and shot Mauricio multiple times, killing him. Gulley then called 911 to report what had just occurred.

CDP officers were dispatched to the scene at approximately 2 p.m. Thursday.

Leandro drove the truck to his nearby residence to get a firearm and return to the scene. When he got back, he pointed the gun toward Gulley and Krix, and shot at Gulley. Gulley returned fire, and both shooters sustained injuries.

Gulley's younger brother, Darnell, 18, heard the gunshots from his home, approached the scene and was nearly struck by the bullets. He fled from the scene, CPD said in the release. There were several other bystanders in the area, but no additional injuries were reported.

Both shooters sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment. Leandro was still receiving treatment in the hospital on Friday, CPD said.

Detectives had cleared the scene and reopened roads before 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

CPD detectives are requesting those whose home falls within or near the 3300 block of Dunn Avenue and with a security camera to review the footage between 1:45 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. and contact detectives at (307) 637-6513 if anything suspicious is noticed.

When the WTE arrived on the scene Thursday, more than six CPD vehicles had blocked off the roads surrounding the intersection of Second Avenue and Dunn Avenue where Mauricio's body lay. CPD's K-9 unit was also there to investigate the scene, along with American Medical Response vehicles.

Cheyenne Police Detectives met with Laramie County District Attorney Sylvia Hackl to review the evidence, and arrested Leandro for attempted murder and three counts of aggravated assault toward Krix and the Gulley brothers.

At approximately 2:05 p.m. Thursday, Alta Vista and Arp elementary schools were placed into a secure perimeter out of caution. The buildings were locked and staffed with additional officers, and classes continued as normal. Once CPD deemed there was no longer a threat to the area, both schools returned to normal function by 3 p.m.

This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.

Noah Zahn is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's local government/business reporter. He can be reached at 307-633-3128 or nzahn@wyomingnews.com. Follow him on X @NoahZahnn.