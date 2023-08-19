Arrest made following robbery-related shooting at Joplin motel

Aug. 18—An exchange of gunfire Friday morning at a Joplin motel led to the arrest of a suspect in the robbery of a motel guest.

Police responded at 10:13 a.m. to a report of gunfire at the Super 7 Motel, 3031 S. Range Line Road, and learned of a robbery that had just taken place.

Capt. William Davis of the Joplin Police Department said a male occupant of a room at the motel is believed to have exchanged gunshots with at least one of the suspects who robbed him at gunpoint.

Davis said officers determined that there was no one shot at the scene and that the suspects had fled. He said a search of the area led to the arrest of one of the suspects, Joshua J. Gauerke, 44, who is believed to be homeless. Charges were being sought on him for first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Davis said investigators were still working later in the day on the number and identities of the other suspects involved in the robbery. The name of the victim, who was staying in a room with a woman, has not been released pending further investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact Cpl. Rusty Comer at 417-623-3131, extension 1637, or rcomer@joplinmo.org.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.