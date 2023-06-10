Arrest made in Folsom burglary. Suspect located a mile away in yellow SUV

Folsom police arrested a suspect in connection with a burglary early Thursday morning.

At around 4 a.m., officers with the Folsom Police Department responded to a report of a burglary that had just occurred on Black Diamond Drive, according to Officer Andrew Graham, a spokesman for the department.

A witness told police they saw a suspect break into a vehicle parked on the street, authorities said. The witness provided officers with a description of the different suspect vehicle that fled the scene: a yellow Nissan SUV equipped with a bike rack.

Officers located the vehicle roughly a mile away in the parking lot of Century Folsom 14 movie theaters on Iron Point Road, Graham said. Officers then detained a subject matching the description provided by the witness, according to a social media post by the department.

Law enforcement determined the suspect was on probation for prior narcotics-related charges, police said. During a probation search of the vehicle, authorities said they located tools that the owner confirmed were stolen from the vehicle parked on Black Diamond Drive.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned in Sacramento Superior Court on Monday.