Arrest made in Friday night fatal shooting of Fayetteville teenager

A fatal Friday night shooting in East Fayetteville killed one teenager and resulted in the arrest of a Fayetteville man, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

Sincere Devone Freshley, 21, is charged with voluntary manslaughter in the death of Darion Leshawn Crenshaw, 19, of Fayetteville, according to a Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office news release. Crenshaw was shot in the 2300 block of Cattail Circle, a mobile home park off Sapona Road, about 5 p.m. Crenshaw died at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center from his injuries, the release said.

“Those involved in the shooting remained on the scene, cooperating with the investigation,” the release said.

Freshley is being held at the Cumberland County jail on $500,000 secured bail, according to the release.

Crenshaw’s killing marks the second homicide in Cumberland County in one week. Don Antonio Flournoy, 58, was fatally shot in the 2400 block of Elcar Drive on Oct. 28, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. No arrests have been made in Flournoy’s death as of Saturday, and investigators said Tuesday they were still looking for Zachary Maurice Richardson, 34, of Fayetteville for questioning in the shooting.

Anyone with information on Crenshaw's death is asked to call Homicide Detective Senior Sgt. R. Westmoreland at 910-677-5596 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

Public safety reporter Lexi Solomon can be reached at ABSolomon@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Fayetteville teen's fatal shooting Friday leads to arrest