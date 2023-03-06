Arrest made in Friday shooting incident

Mar. 6—NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry County Sheriff's Office made an arrest in connection to a shooting incident that took place in the Helena section of Newberry County on Friday, March 3.

Tyrell Rakeem Sanders, 28, of Columbia, has been charged with breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature in connection with the shooting, according to the NCSO.

A release from the NCSO states that deputies received a call of shots being fired on Gray Street, in the Helena Community. Upon investigation, deputies determined Sanders as the shooter.

Further investigation showed Sanders used a long gun to fire the shots, then fled the scene in a Nissan Murano, they said. No one was hit by any rounds during the shooting. Deputies searched the area and did not locate Sanders, however, through witness information, deputies issued a warrant on Sanders.

At this point, deputies issued a statewide be on the lookout for Sanders and the vehicle on Friday. Richland County deputies discovered the vehicle near I-20 and Broad River Road, in Columbia, early Sunday afternoon. After attempting to stop the vehicle, they became involved in a chase from Richland County back to Newberry on Interstate 26, according to the NCSO. The driver lost control of the vehicle and wrecked near mile marker 82 (Hwy 773).

No other vehicles were involved in the accident and Sanders was discovered to be the driver. Also found in the vehicle was an assault rifle, believed to be used in the Friday afternoon shooting, per the NCSO.

Sanders is being held at the Newberry County Detention Center.

Sanders has a lengthy record and is prohibited by state and federal laws from possessing a firearm, according to the NCSO.

"We are going to pursue these violent felons that chose to violate the laws and try to harm people. We are going to attempt to utilize federal prosecution to bring him to justice. The system just can't ignore that we have violent people that have no regard for the laws," said Sheriff Lee Foster.

Foster encourages anyone in the community that may have information as to the shooting, or other violent incidents, contact the Newberry County Sheriff's Office at (803) 321-2222 or contact Crimestoppers at 888-CRIMESC or you can use the Crimestoppers app. You may submit the information anonymously.