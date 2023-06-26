Arrest made in Friday's fatal hit-and-run in Yonkers

Yonkers police have made an arrest in Friday’s hit and run accident that killed a 78-year-old city resident crossing Executive Boulevard.

Joseph Dmitri Delgado, a 24-year-old suspended driver, was taken into custody Saturday afternoon at a hotel in Elmsford.

The incident occurred just after 9:30 a.m. Friday when Azhar Jamil Said was hit by an eastbound red Jeep Grand Cherokee as he crossed Executive Boulevard north to south at Truman Avenue. Police said the Jeep then drove off.

Yonkers police

Fatal crash: Volunteer at Untermyer Gardens mourned by colleagues after she's hit by car walking home

Within minutes, the city’s new AWARE Crime Control Center had identified the vehicle. Major case detectives determined the car was a rental, located the Jeep outside the city, identified Delgado as the driver and tracked him to the motel. The Jeep had been rented by someone else, police said.

Delgado, who lives in Yonkers, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a felony punishable by up to seven years in prison. He is being held in the city jail until his arraignment in Yonkers City Court on Monday.

Police said Delgado had never gotten a driver's license. But he had suspensions four times, ordering him not to drive, because of failure to answer unspecified summonses. Two of the cases, both in Eastchester, are pending, police said.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Joseph Delgado charged in hit and run killed Azhar Said in Yonkers