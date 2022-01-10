Arrest made in Glastonbury vehicle burglary spree

Jan. 9—GLASTONBURY — An arrest was made last week in connection to a spree of November car burglaries.

New Britain resident Marquees Rodriguez, 18, was arrested after an investigation by Glastonbury Police, according to a press release from Facebook.

According to the press release, Rodriguez is suspected as being involved in several car burglary incidents that happened on the morning of Nov. 15.

Police were first notified at 8:36 a.m. after a resident spotted three to four teen males wearing masks get out of a silver sedan and run onto properties on Kinne Road.

After this first complaint, police were then notified at 8:46 a.m. of four males in a gray Infiniti sedan attempting to steal a vehicle at 126 Kreiger Lane. During this incident, police learned the Infiniti was stolen from Bloomfield after the suspects' license plate number was obtained.

Police were later made aware of another incident at 9:03 a.m. where a resident reported that a wallet and credit cards were stolen from her vehicle at the end of a walking trail at 206 House Street. These cards were used for multiple fraudulent purchases, police said.

Another resident also told police that he witnessed a man illegally enter his vehicle at 9:39 a.m. while it was parked in a lot at 115 Glastonbury Boulevard, and also steal a license plate from another vehicle.

Later on the same day, the stolen gray Infiniti was located in Hartford by Glastonbury Police and members of the Greater Hartford Regional Auto Theft Task Force, but the vehicle eluded police until it was found on Nov. 16 in West Hartford.

Rodriguez was identified as the driver of the vehicle, and members of the Auto Theft Task Force apprehended him in Hartford on Nov. 23 in another stolen vehicle. Hartford Police then charged him at this time in relation to possessing a stolen vehicle, a stolen handgun, and a high capacity magazine.

Later investigation found Rodriguez to be also involved in the Nov. 15 Glastonbury burglary incidents.

He has been charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of sixth-degree larceny, attempt to commit sixth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny, two counts of credit card theft, and three counts of illegal use of a credit card.

Rodriguez also faces charges in several other local towns, according to police.

