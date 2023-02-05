Arrest made in Green Hills neighborhood shooting

Nashville police arrested a 19-year-old man in an investigation of a shooting last Monday night of a 26-year-old Nashville woman on Esteswood Drive in the Green Hills area.

Police apprehended Michael A. Green on Saturday night and booked him in jail on Sunday morning on a $1.32 million bond, according to a news release Sunday from the Metro Nashville Police Department. Green is facing several charges related to the Jan. 30 incident, including attempted criminal homicide, especially aggravated robbery, and especially aggravated kidnapping. He also is facing carjacking and gun charges from a Jan. 23 case.

Green is alleged to have approached and grabbed a woman walking on Esteswood Drive after driving past her, according to a news release on Jan. 31. The woman fought back and then was shot, the Jan. 31 news release said. First responders transported the woman to the hospital with serious wounds.

In addition to Green, police are working to identify a second suspect involved in the Jan. 30 incident.

Police said in Sunday's news release that Green allegedly robbed another woman on Jan. 23, and allegedly robbed and kidnapped a man in Madison in May 2022. The May 2022 incident led to Green's arrest, who then became free on a $55,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Arrest in Green Hills neighborhood shooting