Arrest made in gun-pointing incident outside Baxter Springs

Jun. 2—COLUMBUS, Kan. — A 37-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday on a felony assault charge stemming from a gun-pointing incident Saturday at a property near Baxter Springs.

Nicholas Patton was taken to the Cherokee County Jail and held on a count of aggravated assault and a bond of $15,000.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Department said Patton pointed a handgun at two other men and threatened them while they were on their own property. Deputies were called to the address, but Patton had left the area by the time they got there.

The suspect was not located and arrested until Wednesday, the sheriff's office said.