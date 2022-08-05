Arrest made in gun store burglary, arson

Aug. 5—A federal complaint was filed against a McAlester man in connection with a July 29 burglary of a McAlester firearms retailer as the investigation continues with a $10,000 reward for information.

"He is what we consider a suspect in the burglary, we're not positive as of how," said Sara Abel, a public information officer for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Dallas Field Division.

A criminal complaint was filed in the Eastern District of Oklahoma against Carl Ray Holland, 32, for felon in possession of a firearm.

Holland is accused of being in possession of several firearms that were stolen from McAlester Tactical Supply.

According to the, an unidentified suspect gained access during the early morning hours of July 29 to the rear side of the business by destroying multiple layers of the building from outside the building.

Surveillance video shows a man entering the sales floor from a rear supply closet "stealing an as-yet undetermined number of firearms" and leaving through the same supply closet before a fire was started from the same doorway.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed by ATF investigators, a tip called into the agency's tip line claimed that Holland was responsible for the burglary.

Holland's location was found through his probation officer with agents locating the man at a residence on West Adams Avenue in McAlester, the affidavit states.

The report states Holland gave agents verbal consent to search the residence with agents observing "multiple firearms in the freezer section of a refrigerator" and a search warrant was requested.

Holland agreed to speak with agents and "acknowledged he knew about the burglary at McAlester Tactical Supply" and that the firearms found in his freezer were "forced on him" the day after the burglary occurred and that the firearms were from the burglary, the affidavit states.

"Holland said that other individuals had possession of the remaining firearms and had taken them from the residence, along with ammunition," the report states.

According to the affidavit, a total of eight firearms were found in the freezer during the search of Holland's residence.

"At this time the investigation does still continue," Abel said. "Tips are more than welcomed. The reward stands."

A reward up to $10,000 is offered by the ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation for information leading to the identification and/or arrest of the suspect responsible for the theft and arson.

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, and through ATF's website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.

A search of Holland's criminal record show he was released from Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody in June 2021 after serving a portion of a five-year sentence for domestic assault and battery with previous prison sentences and supervision for drug manufacturing and possession.

Holland is currently under ODOC supervision for domestic assault and battery and domestic abuse by stridulation.

Records show Holland will appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jason A. Robertson on Aug. 8 at 9:30 a.m. for his initial appearance on the federal complaint.

