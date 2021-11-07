Arrest made in Halloween homicide investigation, man charged with capital murder

Police made an arrest in one of three homicide investigation launched on Halloween.

Montgomery police Capt. Saba Coleman said officers took 33-year-old Sidney Whatley into custody Saturday in connection with the death of 36-year-old Willie Davis.

More: Police may get the higher bail they want for violent crimes. Would it make the city safer?

Upon his arrest, Whatley was booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bail on a charge of capital murder.

Davis was found dead after officers were called to a shooting scene in the 5800 block of Monticello Drive Sunday, October 31. Little information was released in regards to Davis' death, and court records have yet to be filed in the case.

Davis was the first of four people fatally shot that Sunday. Antonio Wright, Quenton Reese and Rayshaun Glanton were also killed that day.

Police previously announced arrests in the deaths of Reese and Glanton. Wright's case is considered a death investigation.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Kirsten Fiscus at 334-318-1798 or KFiscus@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KDFiscus

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Arrest made in Montgomery homicide investigation on Halloween day