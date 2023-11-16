Arrest made in Hampton Rack Room Shoes robbery
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police Department have made an arrest in connection with a robbery at Rock Room Shoes.
According to police, 37-year-old Lyesia Heath was involved in a robbery at the Rack Room Shoes in the 100 block of Marketplace Drive in Hampton on Nov. 14.
Police say Heath entered the store at 5:26 p.m. and took merchandise. Heath allegedly threatened a store employee with a weapon, which led to a physical altercation. The suspect fled the area afterwards, but was located shortly after and apprehended.
Heath has been charged with one count of robbery and one count of use of firearm in commission of a felony.
