Arrest made in highway shooting that killed Wadesboro High grad

An arrest was made Wednesday in the 2021 homicide case where a Wadesboro High School graduate was killed, authorities said.

Anson County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested Antoine James Hill.

He is accused of shooting and killing Masson Sanderson on Oct. 23, 2021, while he was driving on U.S. Highway 52 in the Morven area, investigators said.

“The suspects followed our victim to a remote area of the county and at that time, open fired on his vehicle,” said Lt. Brian Tice shortly after the crime. “We believe two different weapons were used in this crime.”

They found the suspects’ abandoned GMC Acadia that was stolen out of Gaston County after the shooting.

More arrests are expected.

The Anson County Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation will continue to investigate the case.

The Monroe Police Department helped to catch Hill.

