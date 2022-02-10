Arrest made after hit-and-run crash on U.S. 1 in Fort Pierce leaves pedestrian, dog dead

FORT PIERCE — A 53-year-old driver was arrested Wednesday after police said he fatally struck a pedestrian and his dog before being stopped by a St. Lucie County Sheriff’s deputy.

The incident happened about 2:36 a.m. Wednesday as Fort Pierce Police went to Midway Road and South U.S. 1 regarding a traffic death, according to a release.

Police said Carol Roger Dakin was driving south on U.S. 1 approaching West Midway Road when he struck a 55-year-old pedestrian and his dog.

Dakin continued southbound after the crash until a St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped him in the 5500 Block of South U.S. 1, according to police.

The pedestrian, whose name was not released, died at the scene. The dog also died.

Dakin was arrested on a charge of hit-and-run, failing to stop at a crash involving death.

He was held Wednesday in the St. Lucie County jail on $100,000 bond, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

No other information was available Wednesday.

