Arrest made in hit-and-run death of Nicki Minaj's father, police say

Police in New York say they arrested the driver who allegedly struck and killed Robert Maraj, the father of rapper Nicki Minaj, last week on Long Island.

Nassau County Police Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said on Wednesday that Charles Polevich, 70, was arrested after turning himself in.

Polevich faces charges for leaving the scene of a deadly automobile accident and for taking measures to hide or disguise his distinctive 1992 white Volvo station wagon from authorities, Fitzpatrick said, adding that police tracked it before and after the accident using security footage.

"We kind of tracked it right to his house," Fitzpatrick said.

Polevich owns a home in Mineola, New York, on Long Island, but resides in Guam, the U.S. territory in the western Pacific, Fitzpatrick said.

Representatives for Nicki Minaj did not immediately respond to a NBC News request for comment.

Polevich did not immediately respond to a NBC News email requesting comment.

The collision took place around 6:15 p.m ET on Friday as snow lined the streets in Mineola.

Maraj, 64, was walking in the roadway when he was struck by Polevich, who was traveling in the same direction, Fitzpatrick said.

"Mr. Povelich did stop at that time, but then fled after that once he saw that he had injured this person," Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick added that Polevich would likely not have faced charges if he had not fled the scene.

According to public records, Polevich is the president of Allied Pacific Environmental Consulting, Inc., in Guam.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com.