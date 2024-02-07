Arrest made in hit and run that killed Rockland man who ran window washing business

A 25-year-old Pomona woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fatal hit and run that killed a Pomona man on Jan. 26.

Haverstraw Police Chief John Gould said Daniel DeSerio, 72, was crossing Thiells Mount Ivy Road in Pomona near Darian Court on Jan. 26 around 5:30 a.m. when he was struck by multiple vehicles.

Police did not release the woman's name and have not yet responded to inquiries about why they haven't. Asked by a Facebook user on a Haverstraw police post about why the woman's name wasn't included, the agency account replied, "The investigation is still active. Additional information will be available when the investigation is complete."

DeSerio, who was well-known in Nyack and Piermont for running a window-washing business for nearly 25 years, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Daniel DeSerio in 2022.

The woman was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, one felony and one misdemeanor, in connection with the fatal crash.

She was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death, a class D felony and a misdemeanor count of circumventing an ignition interlock device.

Gould said the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Town of Haverstraw Detective Division at 845-942-3730.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Arrest made in hit and run that killed Rockland NY man