UPDATE: Arrest made in hit-and-run after UMass Amherst student was hospitilized

The suspect in connection with the hit-and-run incident that left a 20-year-old UMass Amherst student badly injured was arrested Wednesday night, police said.

The student remains hospitalized at Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries after being struck by an SUV late Monday night while crossing Massachusetts Ave. in a crosswalk near Sunset Ave. on the university’s campus.

Police located the vehicle involved in the crash around 7 p.m. Wednesday night and arrested the individual alleged to have been driving that vehicle at the time of the crash, according to police.

The suspect is not a UMass Amherst student and was arrested at his home in Northampton.

He will be arraigned on multiple charges in Eastern HampshireDistrict Court in Belchertown on Thursday morning.

The crash remains under investigation.





